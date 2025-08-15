Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.3% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $477.63 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

