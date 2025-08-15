Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107,291 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $140,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.