Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,331 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.14% of American Tower worth $145,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its stake in American Tower by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 0.2%

AMT stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.