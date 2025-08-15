State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,497 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $477.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

