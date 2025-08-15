Aberdeen Group plc Grows Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of Aberdeen Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $277,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.