Aberdeen Group plc Has $253.49 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381,049 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.5% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $253,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $237.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.86 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

