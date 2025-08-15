Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $348.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

