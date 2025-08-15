Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 51,855 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,855 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $123,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $710.64 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $764.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.