Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.93.
Deere & Company Stock Down 6.5%
DE stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $357.90 and a 52 week high of $533.78.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
