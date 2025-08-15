Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,310 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,194,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.83. Deere & Company has a one year low of $357.90 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

