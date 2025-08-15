Horizon Investments LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $298,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.