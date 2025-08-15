Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 580 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Kimelman & Baird LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.85. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.