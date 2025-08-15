Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,520,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,117,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

UBER stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

