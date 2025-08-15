Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.