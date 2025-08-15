Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of CAT stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
