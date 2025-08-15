Aberdeen Group plc Buys 96,426 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,426 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $124,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $251.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.79 and a 200-day moving average of $266.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

