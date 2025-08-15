Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 140,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $424.86 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.60 and its 200-day moving average is $426.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

