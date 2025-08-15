Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.