Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

