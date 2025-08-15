Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $21.22 Million Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its position in American Tower by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 35.3% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.47.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $203.82 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

