Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Honeywell International comprises about 0.3% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after buying an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.