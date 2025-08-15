Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 56,335 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $172,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 20,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:LMT opened at $437.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.