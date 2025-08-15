Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,836 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $570,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Shares of WM stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.41. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

