Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.91 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

TJX Companies stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

