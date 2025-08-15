Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 371 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 791,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $676,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.16 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

