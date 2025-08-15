Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 591.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1%

GLW stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

