EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

