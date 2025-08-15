CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CSX by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,616,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,531,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,632,000 after purchasing an additional 979,215 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

