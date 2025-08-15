Oak Grove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 1.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $132.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.