Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,353,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after purchasing an additional 658,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.