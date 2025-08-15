Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 294 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,406.90. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.72. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $408.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

