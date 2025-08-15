Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE VEEV opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.