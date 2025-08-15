Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Has $371,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $124.64 and a one year high of $161.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

