Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,152,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 686,084 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 280,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,329,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9%

BAC opened at $47.68 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

