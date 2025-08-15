Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,607 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $99,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,443 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

