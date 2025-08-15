High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 59 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

