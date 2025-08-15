State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.06.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $251.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.24. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,703.04. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

