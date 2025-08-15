Rathbones Group PLC Takes $212,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $755.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $758.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.08.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

