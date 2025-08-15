Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.00 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

