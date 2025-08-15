Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $89.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $89,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 712,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 416,832 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,100,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average is $216.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

