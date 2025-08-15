Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $72.33 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $72,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $496.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.01.

PANW stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

