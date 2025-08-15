Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $653.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $34,060,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

