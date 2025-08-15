Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,092 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 2.3% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 137,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

