Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $815.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,371,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $815,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.86 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

