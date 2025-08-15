Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

