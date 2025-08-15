Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 96,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 684,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,636 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 45,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 303.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 49,859,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,261,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

