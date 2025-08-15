Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

