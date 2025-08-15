Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 590,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
