Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,339 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 308,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 351.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

