Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

