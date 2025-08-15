Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPOT opened at $697.85 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.90.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

